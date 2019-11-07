Tickets have today gone on sale, via the RFL, for Rugby League’s first Ashes series in 17 years.

The three-match series in 2020 kicks off at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday 31 October (KO 2.30pm), with the second match being staged at Elland Road, Leeds, a week later (Saturday 7 November, 2.30pm).

And Rugby League will break new ground by playing the third and final game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday 14 November (5.30pm).

All three games will be broadcast live by the BBC.

The 2020 series will be the 40th Rugby League Ashes series since the term was first used in 1908, and will take place 50 years since the Ashes were last won by an England or Great Britain side back in 1970.

This will be the Kangaroos’ first visit to these shores since 2016’s Four Nations series, won by Australia who defeated England 36-18 at London’s Olympic Stadium. And the Bolton match will be the first between the two countries since the 2017 World Cup Final – a titanic battle in Brisbane which Australia edged 6-0 to reclaim their ‘World Champions’ tag.

Since then England have defeated New Zealand on neutral ground in Denver, USA, and were triumphant at home against the same opposition in 2018, winning the three-match series 2-1.

Tickets, priced from only £20 for adults and £10 for under 16s are available online at eticketing.co.uk/rugbyleague.

Hospitality packages for the three tests will be available to purchase in the New Year.